Swiss National Bank Buys 12,900 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 93.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,602 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.58 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

