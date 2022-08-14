Swiss National Bank Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $35,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

