Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $35,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

