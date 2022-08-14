Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CAE were worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

