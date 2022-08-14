Swiss National Bank Has $36.86 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $36,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 256,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

AOS opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

