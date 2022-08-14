Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $238.37 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its 200 day moving average is $248.42.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

