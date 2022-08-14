Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $280.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

