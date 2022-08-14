Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $239,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 353.1% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,606,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 33,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.7 %

BDX opened at $263.69 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.