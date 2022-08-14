Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
MTX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $80.92.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
