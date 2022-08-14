Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

MTX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.