M&T Bank Corp Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.34 and its 200-day moving average is $386.41.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

