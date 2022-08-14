Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Target Price at GBX 125.86

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 27th.

FGP stock opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.55) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The stock has a market cap of £963.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

