Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.49.

SHOP opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

