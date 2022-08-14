Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LTH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.