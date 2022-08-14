Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.
Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:LTH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
