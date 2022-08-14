Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LTH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $392.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,896,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.