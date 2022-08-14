ironSource (NYSE:IS) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.42 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of IS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 109.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 49.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

