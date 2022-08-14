Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,358,000 after buying an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,449,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,865,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

