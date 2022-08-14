Ronald J. Gafford Sells 2,017 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

