Bill Korn Sells 5,400 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $143,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTBCO opened at $25.30 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.