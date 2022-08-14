Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Pluristem Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Featured Articles

