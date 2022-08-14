Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
