StockNews.com Upgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CMP has been the subject of several other reports. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE CMP opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

