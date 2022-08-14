Credit Suisse Group Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

NYSE PSFE opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

