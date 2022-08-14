TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.
TPG Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.
TPG Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
