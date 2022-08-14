TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

TPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in TPG during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.