Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $132,605.94 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TBPH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

