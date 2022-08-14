Piper Sandler Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $3.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $10.68.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
