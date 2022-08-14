Piper Sandler Trims Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Target Price to $3.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bright Health Group Stock Up 11.9 %

Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

About Bright Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.