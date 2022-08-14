Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

