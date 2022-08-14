Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $76,365,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after buying an additional 1,910,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,428,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

