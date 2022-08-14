Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($8.80), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 728.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 728.50.
Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile
Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.
