Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $205.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $222.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

LOW stock opened at $206.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.92. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

