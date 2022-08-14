Wedbush Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

RealReal Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532 in the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

