City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $457.04

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.04 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 408 ($4.93). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 409 ($4.94), with a volume of 26,085 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 456.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £207.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.56.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

Insider Activity at City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Stabile bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,401.64).

(Get Rating)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.