EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.16

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.16 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 642,340 shares.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £187.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,373.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julian Baines acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £3,630 ($4,386.18).

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

