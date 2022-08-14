Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

