Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.50

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.50 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.23). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23), with a volume of 28,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRE. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 337.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £576.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Conduit’s payout ratio is -1.74%.

In other news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). In other news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 29,197 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £99,853.74 ($120,654.59). Also, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,928.47).

Conduit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

