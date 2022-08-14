3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $343.28

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.28 ($4.15) and traded as high as GBX 350.50 ($4.24). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.23), with a volume of 546,169 shares.

3i Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

