Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,171.53

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,171.53 ($14.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,036 ($12.52). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($12.57), with a volume of 152,376 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £675.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 959.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,168.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.90), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($250,820.32).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

