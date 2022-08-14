Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.27

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.08). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,897,665 shares.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.15. The company has a market cap of £56.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

