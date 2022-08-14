TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.92

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.92 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.02). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 89,157 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.64. The firm has a market cap of £300.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,843.33.
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
