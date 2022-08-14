TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.92

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.92 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.02). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 89,157 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

TT Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.64. The firm has a market cap of £300.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,843.33.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

