James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.18

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 235.18 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.49), with a volume of 438,921 shares changing hands.

James Halstead Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.59. The company has a market capitalization of £858.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.89.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

