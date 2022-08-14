Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

