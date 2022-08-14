IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 1.4 %
IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
