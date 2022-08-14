Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.
Jack in the Box Price Performance
Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.