Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.