Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $81.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

