Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $53.00 at Cowen

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of GO opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

