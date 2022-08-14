Piper Sandler Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $100.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,697,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.