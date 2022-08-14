Piper Sandler Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $100.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
