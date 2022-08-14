Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

