Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $88.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $69.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

