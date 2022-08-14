IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $124.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance

Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.