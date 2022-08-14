IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $124.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Price Performance
Shares of IAC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.