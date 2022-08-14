Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 3,670 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 92.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 307,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,792 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

