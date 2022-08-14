Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $39,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. CLSA started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.