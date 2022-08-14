15,910 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
