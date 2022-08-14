Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,152 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $124,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

